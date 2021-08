Madhya Pradesh: IAF crew with help of Helicopter Dhruv rescue 4 people stranded in floods

A crew of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the help of Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv rescued four persons stranded on the roof of a house due to floods near Chitahari in Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

According to IAF, the helicopter crew spotted these survivors and also noticed that the house was surrounded by water, till just a few feet below the roof. "Realising that landing the helicopter there was dangerous, the crew decided to pick up the survivors from a low hover. Winching was not feasible because of strong winds and close proximity of low tension electricity wires," read the statement.

"Despite the strong winds, the crew established a steady hover about 2 to 3 meters above the roof and the four stranded people were pulled inside the helicopter and taken to safety to Shivpuri," it added.

"The crew displayed a good presence of mind, coordination and calmness while carrying out this mission in very challenging weather conditions. IAF remains committed to the motto #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," said IAF.

( With inputs from ANI )

