Madhya Pradesh: Man immolates self after argument over samosa price

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Annupur succumbed to severe burns after he attempted to self-immolate allegedly after an argument that broke out over the rise in price of samosas.

The incident took place on July 22 after an argument broke out at a store in Amarkantak, where shopkeeper Kanchan Sahu informed customer, Bajru Jaiswal, and two of his friends that the price of two samosas had been raised from Rs 15 to Rs 20 due to inflation.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashish Bharande, the argument escalated and the shopkeeper filed a complaint at the police station.

The police filed a case under Sections 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation. Jaiswal was also later questioned by the police as part of the investigation.

The next day around 10 am, Jaiswal again arrived at the shop and after another heated argument, he allegedly poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself on fire. People nearby rushed to douse the flames and he was rushed to the district hospital for treatment but succumbed to the fatal burns the following day.

"A probe has been ordered into the matter. Eyewitnesses have claimed that Bajru Jaiswal had allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself afire. He was referred to hospital where he died," the SDPO Bharande said.

Relatives of Jaiswal made a video of the incident and alleged that Jaiswal took the extreme step as he was being harassed by the police and the complainant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor