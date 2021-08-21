Madhya Pradesh woman forced to drink 'acid' by in-laws for dowry dies

A Gwalior woman, who was allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws and husband for dowry died in a Delhi hospital during treatment. She recorded a video three hours before she succumbed to injuries and asked her mother to send it to police officials and also to journalists so that she could get justice. In her video, she claimed that her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law had forced her to drink acid. “Don’t leave them, punish them. They are responsible for my condition,” the woman is heard saying in the video. The video went viral on social media on Friday.

The last rite of the woman, Shashi Jatav, was performed at her native village Ghatigoan on Friday. Shashi, 22, got married to Virendra Jatav, a resident of Ramgarh village under Dabra police station of the district in April, 2017. According to Shashi’s family members, they had given Rs 10 lakh as dowry to Virendra’s family members. But, he and his family members were constantly harassing her for more dowry. On June 27, Virendra asked Shashi to call her father for Rs 3 lakh. When she refused, she was forced to drink acid. She was taken to Gwalior from where she was referred to New Delhi. The issue came to light when DCW chief Swati Maliwal met Shashi in Hospital and tweeted the matter. The police later registered a case and arrested the accused. Later, action was also taken against the police officials for negligence.