‘Madness or sedition?’ Varun Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut on her 'got freedom in 2014' comment

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed herself into a new controversy. At a recent event on Thursday (November 11), Kangana spoke about India and its fight for independence. She said that India got ‘real freedom’ in 2014, and stated that the country’s Independence in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms). Her comments haven't gone down too well with people. Politician and BJP MP Varun Gandhi criticised her comment in a tweet. "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?" he tweeted.

He also posted a short clip of Ranaut's remarks during a new channel programme in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014." Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014."It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation," Varun Gandhi said, as quoted by PTI. Earlier, in the day, National executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party Preethi Menon has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police seeking an FIR against the Queen actress. For her upcoming movie Tejas, Kangana recently visited the Andaman, Nicobar islands and was there at Veer Savarkar's cell. The actor said history has been distorted by omitting many parts and depriving many heroes of their due credit. "The British were acutely aware that blood will flow but they decided whose blood will flow. It should not be their blood. And for that, they needed some people who could help them so that India blood flows but not theirs. These are the people who are labelled as liberals or the Congress. When you got conquered after a fight, how can you get independence as 'bheekh'," the actor asked.



