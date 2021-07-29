Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Assam's Tezpur
By ANI | Published: July 29, 2021 07:59 PM2021-07-29T19:59:32+5:302021-07-29T20:10:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was reported near Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:45 pm.
The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Assam, 28 kilometers west-southwest of Tezpur at a depth of 28 kilometers, said the NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 29-07-2021, 18:47:30 IST, Lat: 26.60 and Long: 92.51, Depth: 28 Km , Location: 28km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," it said.
( With inputs from ANI )
