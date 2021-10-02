Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar
By ANI | Published: October 2, 2021 12:57 PM2021-10-02T12:57:57+5:302021-10-02T13:05:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Basar on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.
( With inputs from ANI )
