Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

Arunachal Pradesh's Basar has been struck with an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 04-10-2021, 00:14:08 IST, Lat: 32.41 & Long: 92.73, Depth: 106 Km, Location: 527km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

Notably, this is the second time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has occurred in Basar.

( With inputs from ANI )

