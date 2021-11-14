Maha Home Minister praises police for taking action against Naxals in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Valse Patil has lauded the action taken against the Naxals in the Gyarapatti forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and said, "he is proud of police."

"We are proud of Police forces, today's operation is historical not only for the state but also for the whole country. This Operation was significant from a state security perspective," Home Minister Office (HMO) tweeted from its official account.

"In this operation, our forces killed 26 Naxalites in which our 3 Jawans are also reported injured. They have been taken for treatment and their health is stable. Police forces had also seized heavy ammunition post-operation," HMO tweeted.

Patil said the verification of the Naxals eliminated is being done. The name will be disclosed after it is done completely.

"I am aware of reports about the death of a top Naxal commander along with 25 others in an anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli. Verification of the Naxals eliminated is being done, will not take the name until it is done," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said, "Twenty-six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in Gadchiroli district.

26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter, Goel said.

The jawans had been airlifted to Nagpur and are undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

