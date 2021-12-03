Maha Police file charge sheet in gang-rape of minor by 33

Mumbai, Dec 3 Two months after a 15-year-old girl had lodged a complaint of repeated gang-rape by 29 youths and 4 juveniles, the Thane police filed its charge sheet in the sensational case, officials said on Friday.

The charge sheet, running into over 800 pages with 112 witness statements, was lodged with the Magistrate Court in Kalyan, signalling the end of the investigations.

The victim's boyfriend indulged in forcible sex with her and filmed the act - which he later shared with his friends, who also exploited the same to rape her.

Many of the youths had blackmailed and threatened the girl and compelled her to have sex with them at different locations, according to police investigations.

