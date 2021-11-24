Maha Transport Minister propose salary hike for MSRTC, says salary would be credited before 10th of every month

In view of the ongoing Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) strike, state's Transport Minister Anil Parab on Wednesday announced the proposal of salary hike for employees and have also assured that it would be credited in their accounts before the 10th of every month.

While talking to the media regarding the salary hike, Parab said, "We've purposed to raise basic pay of State Road Transport Corporation employees -- Rs 5000 for employees who are in service for 1-10 years, Rs 4000 for those in service for 10 to 20 years and Rs 2500 for those in service for 20 years and above."

"Government would credit salary of the employees in their accounts before 10th of every month," he added.

Parab has also asked those who were suspended/terminated to join immediately.

"Those who are protesting in Mumbai, and are based in Mumbai, can join (back to work) tomorrow. Those who are from outside can join from the day after tomorrow," he said.

The Minister also said that with this, both the issues for which the employees were demanding the merger of State Road Transport Corporation with the government have been addressed.As many as 3,052 MSRTC employees have been suspended, while 645 have been terminated, as per yesterday's data.

For the last 15 days, the state transport (ST) employees were on strike and were demanding a merger with the government. However, the state officials said the merger of the state transport into the state government would be financially draining.

Parab also said that the state government is in talks with the ST workers, Union leaders, and the Opposition, and said that the government has already told them that if the High Court-appointed committee decides to allow the merger, Maharashtra government will support it, "but as of now, this strikes needs to end".

"I request the opposition leaders, Gopichand Padalkar and Sadabhau Khot, to convince the ST employees to end the strike," the Minister said.

On November 8, the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution to form a three-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, to look into the demands of the employees of MSRTC.

Earlier Bombay High Court had instructed the state government to form a committee to look into the demands of MSRTC employees which include the merger of the corporation with the state government to avail the benefits, and salary hikes.

The court had also said that after discussing with the stakeholders of MSRTC and the union, all the recommendations must be submitted in a report to the chief minister within 12 weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor