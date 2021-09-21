Mahant Giri death case: No one will be spared, says UP Minister

State government is taking quick and strict action in Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri's death case and no accused will be spared, said Uttar Pradesh Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sidharth Nath on Tuesday.

"Government is already taking strict and quick action. Our Chief Minister has landed in Prayagraj paid last respects to the Mahant. So, the government is really serious about this investigation," Nath told ANI.

The minister said that the police will take further actions based on the forensic report.

"Investigation is on. We should all wait for the report, particularly for the forensic report," he stated.

"No one will be spared. Those who need to be arrested will be arrested," he added.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar said that an FIR has been registered against Mahant Giri's disciple Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide).

"The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj," said Kumar.

Kumar also informed that the accused Anand Giri was taken into police custody on Monday after his name surfaced along with two other names, in the suicide note found in the revered saint's death case.

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

