Maharashtra bandh: BEST claims 8 buses vandalised in Mumbai, seeks police protection

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today.

BEST further claimed that the buses were vandalised amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Maharashtra bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

BEST has sought police protection for the same.

According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil.

( With inputs from ANI )

