Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar leave for 3-day tour to flood affected areas in Western Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, Opposition leader in Assembly and Pravin Darekar, Opposition leader in Legislative Council have left for a three-day tour to flood-affected areas of Western Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said that they will assess the situation and submit a report with suggestions to the Maharashtra government for relief and rehabilitation measures.

"People need help in these areas. I have talked about this earlier also, I think in these circumstances the government needs to help the people by going outside the existing norms, we will go there, prepare a report as well as what the people have demanded. Will apprise the Chief Minister so that relief can reach the people," said Devendra Fadnavis.

A total of 164 people have lost their lives in the Maharashtra floods till now, while 100 people are still missing, informed the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.

As efforts to rescue and rehabilitate those who are affected by floods and landslides due to heavy rains in Maharashtra continue, the death toll has reached 164 in the 1,028 affected villages, informed the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.

About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

( With inputs from ANI )

