Maharashtra floods: Small businesses, shops adversely affected in Sangli

Many local and small businesses suffered massive losses in the Sangli district as floods ravaged the western part of Maharashtra.

Various business owners who were already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns said that the flood water entered their business units resulting in heavy losses.

Bhavin Ratibhai Gala, who owns a shop in Sangli city, said that his losses have doubled after this flood and is expecting relief from the government.

"We were in lockdown for since last 4 months. After this flood, our losses have doubled. We don't have control over the nature but ultimately loss has to be bear by us only. We can't expect more from the government but they should look after us. We are hopeful that the government will do something for sure," he told ANI.

Another flood-affected shop owner, Gajanan Patil, said that he has bear losses of at least Rs 3-4 lakhs.

"It is just not about us. If we lose something that means our staff suffers too. We have to pay rent and salaries. How would we pay those expenses in case the same thing repeats? I have heard that the government announced a compensation of Rs 10,000, but it is very small for us. I have lost at least Rs 3-4 lakhs. If the government can't send direct help then they should provide benefits via other schemes," he said.

Mayor of Sangli district, Digvijay Suryavanshi informed that no death was reported in the natural disaster but small businesses and shops have been adversely affected.

"To assess the losses, we have made a team. This team will survey the losses and later a proposal of estimated compensation will be sent to government from the local authorities".

"Our priority right now is to control the expected spread of flood-related diseases like Leptospirosis and to clean the city. For this purpose, we are getting help from other corporations like BMC, Pune and Panvel," he added.

The mayor is hopeful for normalcy to return to Sangli within the next 2 days.

Dikshit Gedam, Superintendent of Police, Sangli said that informedthat zero casualties were reported in the district as authorities had prior information of flood alert that ensured quick and safe evacuation of people.

"Currently water level is at 47.5 feet and the danger level is 45 feet. It was 55 feet 2 days back. Villages near river banks are still waterlogged but it will recede soon. Road connectivity with villages has been restored except in one or two places", he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor