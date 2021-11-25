Maharashtra government mulls action against Param Bir Singh: Sources

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the Maharashtra government is mulling taking action against him, according to sources.

According to sources, the meeting is chaired by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and is also attended by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

"Param Bir Singh who was on leave didn't inform the Maharashtra government about him returning to the state. State government mulling to take action against him," Maharashtra government sources said.

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner today appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case registered against him.

According to Singh's lawyer, he has given statements before the crime branch.

"As per Supreme Court's order, he will continue to cooperate in the probe," his lawyer added.

Singh who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the alleged Goregaon extortion case.

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and is not absconding. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed as Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor