Maharashtra govt eases Covid restrictions in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced relaxations in Covid restrictions in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The relaxations will come into effect from August 9.

Talking to the media persons, he told "Even though some relaxations have been given for now, but if positivity rate goes above 7 percent in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the restrictions will be imposed like earlier. Hence everyone must follow the guidelines so that cases do not increase."

"Level 3 rules to implemented in 13 talukas of rural area of Pune district. Since cases are more in rural Pune much relaxations can't be given there, hence it has been brought to Level 3 from Level 4. As a government, we want to start everything in the state step by step but at the same time we have to keep public health on priority...," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed all the shops can remain open till 8 pm in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

"They will have one day off as per their previous schedule. All Hotels and Restaurants too can open till 10 PM on all days with 50 per cent of capacity. Indoor and outdoor activities areas to remain open on all days," he said.

Shopping Malls will remain open till 8 pm on all days but entry will be only allowed to those who're fully vaccinated.

"Complete staff in the mall must be vaccinated. Indoor and outdoor activities/sports to remain open on all days," Pawar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said meetings headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have been held with all the stakeholders for Ganesh Chaturthi.

"It has been observed that whenever a gathering takes place, there is an increase in the cases. Hence we are left with no other options but to impose restrictions and we hope everyone will follow it," he said.

He also said that he will be meeting Adar Poonawala to discuss manufacturing and supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor