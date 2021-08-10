Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for reopening of schools

As schools are set to open for specific classes from next week, the Maharashtra government issued SOPs regarding the reopening of schools in the state.

In rural areas, physical classes for 5 to 7 and 8 to 12 in urban areas will resume from August 17.

According to SoPs issued, a four-member panel shall be formed to make decisions on opening schools in their respective jurisdiction. This panel shall be headed by the Municipal Commissioner and District Collector of respective districts and cities.

All teachers and school staff need to be fully vaccinated before the opening of schools. Schools shall also be allowed to function in two different shifts.

As per the SOPs, one student should seat on one bench and a distance of 6 metres must be maintained between two benches. Parents will not be allowed in order to avoid overcrowding at school premises. Social gatherings and functions in schools will remain prohibited under the current SOPs. Schools have been asked to ensure arrangements for hand wash and sanitisation.

Local authorities have been asked to look at the decline in Covid case count in the last 30 days in areas where the schools are to be re-opened.

Basic Covid protocols like social distancing, sanitisation and mask-wearing are mandatory.

Last Friday, Maharshtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the reopening of the schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17.

In Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the respective local authorities will take calls on the re-opening of schools.

Earlier today, Rajesh Tope, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, had said that it is in the hands of local authorities to take decisions on the re-opening of schools in their respective districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

