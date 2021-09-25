Maharashtra rape case: BJP leader Shaina NC slams Dy CM Ajit Pawar for questioning victim's statement

Political pressure heated up in Maharashtra after BJP leader Shaina NC slammed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for allegedly questioning the victim's statement following the rape case in the state.

In the video message, she said, "A 15-year-old girl is gang-raped repeatedly for over eight months. And here we have our Deputy Chief Minister said that she should have registered a complaint earlier if she was being blackmailed and why didn't she bring it up. Ajit sir....she is a 15-year-old child. Have some sensitivity! And most importantly, you (Ajit) question the parents on what were they doing and making claims like this did not happen in the past and asking them to move with time."

"This rape is the debauchery of a male-dominated society where a man questions his power over a young child and you (Ajit) are questioning the victim! Have some shame Mr Ajit Pawar!," she said.

Yesterday, addressing the reporters, Pawar said that if the girl had been informed about the blackmail earlier, these rapes could have been avoided. "The parents should have kept a tighter watch on their boys and girls," he said.

On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district. In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.

Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

