Make video of online shopping parcel while opening; possibility of fraud under guise of festival offers

It is important to be careful when opening an online parcel during the festive season. Because, there is a possibility of fraud under the name of festival offers. Online crooks are seen to be active during the festive season. Consumers are being deceived by sending the wrong parcels of items bought in the festival offer. Therefore, it is necessary to make a video recording of the parcel ordered online. This is because, if this leads to fraud, the cyber cell needs evidence to report it. So this video is important evidence for you.

There have been cases of parcels being smashed after receiving online items and finding soap instead of mobiles, bricks or stones instead of cams. Therefore, before taking the parcel, it should be checked where it has come from. Also, after taking the parcel, open the parcel in front of the courier boy or retailer and make a video recording of it.

If you find the wrong item instead of the one ordered from the online website, you should first report it to the company from which you ordered the item and to the retailer. Also, if a video recording of the object has been made, a complaint should be lodged with the nearest police station as well as the cyber cell. During Diwali, cyber thugs are cheating by offering various offers. So do not fall prey to it. Transact only from the official website. Also, make a video recording of the parcel while opening it, the cyber police said.

This year, more than 500 cases of online fraud have been registered in Mumbai. Of these, more than 50 cases have been solved, according to police records.