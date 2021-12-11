Malayalam film director Ali Akbar quits Islam, embraces Hinduism

Famous filmmaker Ali Akbar has decided to convert to Hinduism with his wife. He said that after the accidental death of General Bipin Rawat, he was saddened by the insults inflicted on him by some people and decided to convert. Some people had allegedly put smiley emojis on the news of General Rawat's death. General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in the accident that took place in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“Today, I am throwing away an attire I received by birth. From today onwards, I am not a Muslim. I am an Indian. That is my reply to those people who posted thousands of smiling emoticons against India,” Akbar said in the video.

"My name will be Ramasimhan from tomorrow. Ramasimhan is a personality who was killed for sticking to culture. From tomorrow you can call me Ramasimhan. That is a good name, "said Ali Akbar.

Akbar said, “Majority of the users who commented with smiling emoticons and celebrated the news of Rawat’s death were Muslims. They did this because Rawat had taken several actions against Pakistan and militants in Kashmir. Despite seeing these public posts, which insulted a brave officer and the nation, none of the top Muslim leaders reacted. I cannot be part of such a religion,” he said.