Mamata Banerjee leading by 2,377 votes in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamta Banerjee was leading with 5,333 votes against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal who secured 2,956 votes, after the second round of counting of votes for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election, as per Election Commission data. Banerjee was leading by 2,377 votes.

The counting of votes for by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj Assembly constituencies in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

"We were sure that Didi will win. She has done a lot of things for us and now it's our time to give her return gift by voting for her so that she could win," a supporter of TMC said.

The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95,209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths were 269.

Trinamool Congress had registered a landslide victory in assembly polls winning 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal assembly. The BJP won 77 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

