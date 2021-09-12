Mamata Banerjee may lose from Bhabanipur just like Nandigram, claims Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows that she may lose in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency just like Nandigram.

"If she has the confidence for winning the seat in the constituency then sit at home, people will vote for you (Mamata Banerjee). She knows that she may lose this constituency just like Nandigram," said Dilip Ghosh.

"When Mamata Banerjee won her first elections against Somnath Chaterjee, no one knew her then. No one can predict what may happen in politics," Ghosh further added.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Banerjee from the Nandigram constituency by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes during the recent state Assembly elections.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Adhikari won with a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram.

"Mamata Banerjee fought from Nandigram thinking that she would win, but she lost. Priyanka Tibrewal lead the fight for justice against post-poll violence here, that's the reason we fielded her in this constituency," he added.

"All the ministers (TMC Ministers) are roaming in the streets of the constituency in support of Mamata, this means even before the start of the poll campaign the party has taken a back foot," he added.

BJP fielded Tibriwal as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls pitting her against Banerjee on September 30.

Priyanka Tebriwal will file her nomination on September 13.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Banerjee to contest.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had filed her nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls on September 10.

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor