Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi from November 22 to 25

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi from November 22 to November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of parliament which begins on November 29.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls.

During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She had met other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor