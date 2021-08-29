Mamata Banerjee will be given red carpet welcome in Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

On the possibility of the West Bengal chief minister likely to visit Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he would roll out a red carpet welcome for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, adding that her visit will help BJP in the elections as more votes will get divided between Congress and TMC.

"The more she visits Assam and Tripura, the more it will benefit us (BJP). It will be beneficial for us if she visits Assam and Tripura as the votes will be divided between Congress and TMC. I will welcome her by rolling out a red carpet," said the Chief Minister during his visit to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Sarma had arrived in Siliguri to pay last rites to former Asom Jatiya Parisad's (AJP) MLA Alok Kumar Ghosh at his residence in Lake-town.

The Chief Minister also said, "She is always welcome to Assam; she may come anytime to offer puja to Goddess Khamakha. Except offering prayer, she has nothing to do in Assam. She will again go back to West Bengal."

He also requested Mamata Banerjee to visit Tripura as that the votes will get divided and BJP can take advantage.

Over Sushmita Dev's joining TMC after resigning from the primary membership of Congress, Sarma said, "Sushmita Dev belongs from a particular district of Assam and not the whole state. The more she campaigns for TMC, the more votes will be divided between TMC and United Democratic Front (UDF). In that situation, BJP will be on the beneficial side."

Sarma further assured that all cases against the Gorkha community will be dropped.

"There will be no cases against them. Gorkha will continue. We have given them protected class status even in the tribal belt. We have decided to drop all cases under Forefingers' Tribunal against the Gorkha community. There is absolutely no issue now," he said.

Sarma also said, "I think, in the detention camp, about 12 Bengali Hindu people are there. They are also in process of getting released. Things will be quite normal in the next 2-3 months.

Speaking over the law and order situation in West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister said, "Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal took place at the same time but not a stone was pelted at any house in Assam. In West Bengal, the court had to order a CBI probe. So you can judge for yourself."

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

