Man booked for raping 5-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in the Ramnagar area of Thane district of Maharashtra, informed police on Tuesday.

The case was registered on November 14 at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376.

"A case has been lodged under POCSO Act and IPC Section 376. Search is underway for the absconding accused," said Yogesh Chawan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)

The police said that the accused lives in the same locality.

A senior officer of Shanti Nagar police station said, "The incident happened when the girl was playing outside her house in Ramnagar area on Sunday when the 20-year-old man came and took the girl inside a house on the pretext of giving chocolates and raped her."

Further investigation is underway.

