Man dies after taking covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram

The whole world is currently battling coronavirus crisis. In the last 24 hours, 30,256 new corona patients have been found. While 295 people have died. The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 4,45,133 people across the country. The number of patients has reached 33,478,419. Meanwhile, some incidents are coming up regarding vaccination. A similar shocking incident has taken place. A person's health has deteriorated after taking covid vaccine. The man died after taking vaccine. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to the information received, a person has lost his life after being vaccinated against corona in Noon Khand village in Gurugram. The vaccination campaign was launched by the health department. Meanwhile, 52-year-old Lallu from the village got vaccinated. He had been sitting at the vaccination center for some time after being vaccinated. But then his health suddenly deteriorated. Dizziness ensued and he collapsed. The people present there immediately informed the doctor about it. Doctors rushed him to the hospital for treatment. However, Lallu died during the treatment.

According to vaccination officer Dr Basant Dubey, Lallu was paralyzed 12 years ago. Due to which his limbs were not working. He also suffered from high blood pressure. According to the relatives of the deceased, he was also addicted to alcohol. But even then, he took the covid vaccine. His body has been sent for postmortem and it is said that the exact cause will come out. But the family said he died after being vaccinated. A Hindi website has reported about this.