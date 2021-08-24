Man held for attempting to rape minor girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Ajmer district, informed the police on Monday.

According to the police, the accused person aged between 28-30 years is the neighbour of the girl.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, said the police.

"The family of a 4-year-old girl in Ajmer district lodged a complaint at the Ganj police station against a man, who is their neighbour, for allegedly attempting to rape their minor daughter. The accused person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC.ST Act," said Raghuveer Singh, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ajmer told .

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor