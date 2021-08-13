Man held with explosives in J-K's Poonch
By ANI | Published: August 13, 2021 08:37 PM2021-08-13T20:37:35+5:302021-08-13T20:45:02+5:30
Ahead of Independence Day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), four sticky bombs, and Rs 10,500 cash were recovered from a man in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mukesh Singh informed on Friday.
The man has been identified as Mehmood Hussain, a resident of Kasbalari village by a joint team of Police, BSF, and Army, IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon.
"An IED with four sticky Bombs & an amount of Rs. 10,500 have been recovered from one person identified as Mehmood Hussain R/o Kasbalari by the joint team of #Police #BSF & #Army in Mendhar. Case FIR No.313/2021 U/S 23 ULAPA has been registered in P/S Mendhar," IGP Jammu wrote.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmed the involvement of Pakistan in the attack on a BSF convoy with the Pakistani terrorist killed in the encounter in Kulgam being identified as an associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) top commander.
( With inputs from ANI )
