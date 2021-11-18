Man killed over illicit affair by relative in UP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 18 A village development officer (VDO), Mukesh Singh, 29, was allegedly killed by his relative and his associates in Aligarh, over suspicion of having illicit relations with his elder brother's sister-in-law.

His body was later dumped in the Kali River by the suspects and is yet to be traced.

An FIR has been registered against the five arrested suspects, including two women, on Wednesday and efforts are on to locate the deceased's body.

According to circle officer (Atrauli), S.P. Singh, the incident took place on November 13 in Aligarh's Kalyanpur village under the Godha police jurisdiction.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mukesh's brother, the suspects have been booked under section 147 (rioting), 364 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC. The CO said Section 302 (Murder) will be added after recovery of the body.

Singh's elder brother Devendra Singh, told reporters that his brother had left his house in Bulandshahr on November 12 on the pretext of visiting Mathura, but his call records details show that he was in Aligarh.

"We received his call the next day on November 13 around 9 p.m. and he told us that his brother-in-law, Hemant, had locked him inside a room and he requested us to save him," said Devendra.

Mukesh called up again after a few minutes and said that Hemant's intentions were not good.

After that his phone was switched off, said the victim's brother.

Police said during questioning Hemant confessed to have strangled Mukesh to death and also revealed that he had dumped his body into the river. Hemant told the police that he got information that Mukesh had gone to his brother's house, where his wife stays alone as her husband, who works with the CRPF, is in Chhattisgarh.

Devendra lost his cool and after seeing him inside the house, he allegedly killed him and sent his brother's wife to her parent's house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

