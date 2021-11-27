Man kills 5 including a police officer in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 27 In a tragic incident, a man mysteriously killed a police officer and four others including his two minor daughters in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Saturday.

Khowai District Superintendent of police Kiran Kumar K. said that assailant Pradip Deb Roy, 40, shortly after midnight on Friday murdered his two minor daughters Mandira and Aditi, aged one and seven years, respectively, and then killed his elder brother Amalesh Deb Roy, 45, when he prevented him from doing so.

"When our police team led by inspector Satyajit Mallik reached Ram Chandra Ghat village, Deb Roy attacked Mallik with an iron rod and the police officer subsequently succumbed to his injuries in the hospital," the district police chief told .

He said that later, Deb Roy attacked an auto-rickshaw driver passing through a nearby road and killed Krishna Das, 45, the owner of the three-wheeler who along with his family members was returning home from a social function.

Deb Roy's wife Mina Deb Roy, 32 and Das's son Karnadhir Das, 22, were also critically injured in the attack, and later shifted to Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital.

The police arrested the assailant and started probing into the incident. A local court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Police officers said that they were yet to ascertain the motive of Deb Roy, a mason by profession, to kill so many people.

"We would also medically examine him whether he has any psychological problem," a police officer said.

Condemning the crime, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb visited the house of the slain police officer here and paid his tribute.

