Man kills father over property dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 1 A 35-year-old man has killed his father over property dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Krishan Chand (70), a resident of Arjun Nagar in Gurugram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Noni killed his father following a heated argument over a property.

According to police, the father-son had a heated argument over a property. In a fit of rage, Noni attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.

The victim died on the spot. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC at the New Colony police station in Gurugram.

Neighbours told the police that the accused was a habitual drinker and used to fight with the victim frequently.

