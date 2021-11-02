Man loses Rs10 lakh in online game, dies by suicide

A shocking incident has taken place in Rajgad in Madhya Pradesh. An online game has claimed the life of a young man. The youth was indebted to the tune of lakhs. This led to a horrific incident in which a distressed young man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. According to the information received, the youth was addicted to playing cards on his mobile. In this game he had lost ten lakhs. The incident took place in a village in Rajgad. The body of Vinod Dangi, was found on the railway track. According to family members, Vinod was addicted to playing online games. He had lost Rs 10 lakh in this. This had left him frustrated for the past few days. Locals informed the police after seeing his body on a railway truck. Police are investigating the matter further. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

According to Vinod's friends, Vinod had been playing card games online for the past three months. He had lost Rs 10 lakh. He had borrowed money from businessmen and shop owners to play games. He was sitting in his shop playing games all day. Vinod was married and has two kids. Earlier, he had attempted suicide by hanging himself at home. But at that time, his family had saved him.

Vinod was the only child in his family. He has three sisters. He was addicted to playing online games. His addiction to this game was growing day by day. In this, he lost Rs 10 lakh. After that he was depressed. He was worried about repaying the loan. One day he suddenly disappeared from the house. His body was later found on a railway track.