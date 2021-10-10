Man murders wife, mother-in-law in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar
By ANI | Published: October 10, 2021 10:23 AM2021-10-10T10:23:28+5:302021-10-10T10:30:07+5:30
A resident of Baba Haridas Nagar shot dead his wife and mother-in-law in a fit of rage, informed the police on Sunday.
According to the police, the accused used to stay at the residence of his mother-in-law and wife due to which they used to taunt him.
The deceased have been identified as Nidhi, the man's wife, and Veero, his mother-in-law. Both died inside the house after the man opened fire at them.
He surrendered to the police over the phone after murdering both his wife and mother-in-law, stated the police.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
