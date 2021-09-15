Man refuses to return wrongly credited 5.5 lakh, claims money sent by PM Modi

A strange incident has taken place in Khagadia, Bihar. Rs 5.50 lakh was mistakenly deposited in a bank customer's account. The customer thought that Modi government had deposited money in his account. He also spent that money. As soon as the bank officials realized their mistake, they asked the customer to return the money. But the customer refused. So the bank officials lodged a complaint with the police station. Police then arrested the concerned customer.

A person named Ranjit Das has an account in Bakhtiyarpur Gramin Bank in Khagadia. Due to the mistake of the bank employee, Rs 5.50 lakh was deposited in his account. Das was happy to see the money in the account.

"I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account,I thought that it could be the first installment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account," Das, who has been arrested, said in a statement to police.

The bank officials realized the mistake they had made. They asked Ranjit Das to return the money. The Modi government has sent me money. I will not return it, replied Das. The bank then issued a notice in Das's name. However, he did not return the money. As Ranjit Das was not making money, the bank officials lodged a complaint against him. Police filed a case and arrested Das. Police are investigating the matter. Das had Rs 5.50 lakh in his account. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that he spent the money.