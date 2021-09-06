Man shot dead, another injured following quarrel with neighbours in Delhi; 2 held

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly killing their neighbour following a quarrel in Khera village of the national capital, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Rocky and Vicky both residents of Khera Village.

The police said that it received information regarding a quarrel between two neighbours on Sunday night and both the parties were pacified and removed from the street.

"The quarrel took place between the families of Sandeep Chandoliya and Vicky both residents of Khera Village having the previous enmity over breeding of pig by Sandeep's family next to the house of Vicky and had fought in April 2020 and FIR registered against both parties that time," the police said.

Later at around 1 am, police received a call regarding gunfire. On spot enquiry, it came to notice that two persons by the name of Vikash and Suresh both residents of Khera Village, Delhi have received gunshot injuries.

"Vikash having shoulder injury was declared brought dead at the GTB Hospital and Suresh having an injury at abdomen is under treatment," the police said.

According to the police, both Vikash and Suresh are relatives of Sandeep Chandoliya.

As per the statement of Sandeep Chandoliya, a case under appropriate sections has been registered at GTB Enclave Police Station and an investigation has been taken up.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

