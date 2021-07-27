Man shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Srinagar

A man succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists on Tuesday in the Nawakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the police said.

The area has been cordoned off after the incident.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Mehran Ali Sheikh.

"Today at around 11:30 am, the police received information about a terror crime incident at Nawakadal area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot," the police said in a statement.

Sheikh had received grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections of law.

"The investigation in the matter is underway and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on," it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor