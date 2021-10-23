Man stabbed to death by unknown persons in Delhi's West Patel Nagar

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death by unknown persons in Delhi's West Patel Nagar on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manoj.

The man was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

