Mangaluru man arrested for sexually harassing woman colleague

Mangaluru city police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing his woman colleague, informed the Police Commissioner, Shashikumar N.

As per the police, the accused, Mohammed Farooq (47) is the district manager of Dakshina Kannada Minority Development Corporation. He has been arrested for sexually harassing his woman colleague.

A case has been registered under sections 354 (a), 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor