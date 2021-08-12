Manhandling of Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha nothing short of murder of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged Members of Parliament (MPs) from Opposition parties were manhandled and beaten inside Rajya Sabha for the first time in history.

Speaking at Jantar Mantar during a protest by the Opposition over the demand to repeal the three farm laws, the Congress leader said the incident was "nothing short of murder of democracy".

"They don't let us talk in Parliament. Yesterday, for the first time in the history of our country, members of the Rajya Sabha were manhandled and physically beaten. This was nothing short of murder of democracy," said the Wayanad MP.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committing atrocities on farmers. "He (PM Modi) is snatching things from farmers what is rightfully theirs. He calls farmers anti-national and Khalistanis," he added.

Earlier speaking at Vijay Chowk during the protest march, the Congress leader said the voice of 60 per cent of the people in the country was "crushed and humiliated".

Opposition parties on Thursday held a protest march against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year. The march began from Parliament and concluded at Vijay Chowk.

Ahead of the protest march, Opposition leaders also held a meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the alleged manhandling of women members in the Upper House yesterday.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

( With inputs from ANI )

