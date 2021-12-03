Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in LS seeking discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri incident, dismissal of MoS Home

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and seeking direction to the Centre to dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni'.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. The session remained stormy so far with the adjournments of both the Houses following sloganeering and protests by the Opposition members.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car, which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Ashish Mishra also refuted SKM's allegations and reiterated his absence at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

