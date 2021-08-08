Manipur Cabinet extends a reward of Rs 1 crore to gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Manipur State Cabinet has decided to extend a reward of Rs one crore to Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for his historic win and specular performance as a javelin thrower.

In a tweet, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, "On this historic day where India bagged an Olympic Gold medal in an athletic event after 100 years, the Manipur State Cabinet has decided to honour the Javelin throw Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra by extending a reward of Rs 1 crore. Congratulations on this historic win, Neeraj."

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from the country to win a gold at the showpiece event. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m at the Olympics to pick up the gold medal.

With Neeraj's feat, India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta on Saturday congratulated all the Indian athletes who won medals in the Tokyo Games.

"First of all, please allow me to congratulate each and every one of you for a successful Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Team India's participation in the Olympics couldn't have ended on a sweeter note, with our brave athlete Neeraj Chopra bringing home our first Gold medal in Athletics - Track and Field, first Gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games and second Individual Gold medal," Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

Neeraj Chopra is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Also, Haryana announced a Rs 6 crore cash reward and a class I category state government job to Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who clinched a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore and a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50 per cent concession, like other players," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

( With inputs from ANI )

