Manipur: Four insurgents neutralised in Hingorani
By ANI | Published: October 10, 2021 08:16 PM2021-10-10T20:16:20+5:302021-10-10T20:25:02+5:30
Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.
The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.
"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.
Further operations are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
