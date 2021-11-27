Manish Sisodia likely to address press conference in Delhi today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to address an important press conference on Saturday.

According to sources, Sisodia will address the press conference at 12.30 pm on Saturday from party headquarters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, sources have also informed the senior Congress leader from Delhi, Mukesh Goel is likely to join AAP on Saturday.

Notably, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Chandigarh in Punjab on Saturday to express support to protesting teachers in Mohali.

( With inputs from ANI )

