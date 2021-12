Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice on 'rising inflation' in LS

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue of 'rising inflation'.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal moved the suspension of business notice under rule 267 to have a discussion in the House on 'the rising prices of essential commodities and high inflation resulting in huge financial burden on common people in the country'.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor