Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates nation as COVID-19 vaccinations cross 100 cr mark
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 10:13 AM2021-10-21T10:13:37+5:302021-10-21T10:20:02+5:30
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the citizens of India on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination coverage and attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #VaccineCentury," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.
The Health Minister's office informed that Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today at Red Fort at 12.30 am.
"Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," the office of the minister tweeted today.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reached Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as the vaccination coverage exceeded 100 crore.
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app