Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.

"Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of COVID19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he said in a tweet.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday.

The Health Minister also lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

