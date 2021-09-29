Many people received vaccine certificates but not vaccines on PM Modi's birthday

The country is currently battling covid pandemic. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the country is also going on in full swing. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, on September 17, a question mark on the record-breaking vaccination across the country has come to light. Vaccination for Modi's birthday have gone awry in some places. A shocking revelation has come out that a man received covid vaccination on the occasion of Modi's birthday but he was not actually vaccinated. A big claim has been made in this regard from the report of The Caravan magazine.

The report traces the experiences of people from different states across the country. Many have been vaccinated before September 17 and given a certificate on September 17, while others have been sent a certificate on the 17th while they have actually not taken the second dose. According to Scroll, in many places in Bihar, people were vaccinated on September 15 and 16, but the information was uploaded on Cowin's portal on September 17. According to Cowin, 2.5 crore doses were given across the country on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

However, data on Cowin shows that around 76 lakh vaccines are being administered daily across the country in the next seven days. That is why questions are being raised on the September 17 vaccination record. Hussain Baji from Gujarat received a certificate on September 17 without getting vaccinated. Surprisingly, I had taken the second dose of vaccine in Vadodara a few days back. However, the certificate showed that I had taken the dose in my hometown, but I was not in the village that day," Baji said.

Tushar Vaishnav from Gujarat wrote," To bring this at your knowledge while i was at my home yesterday i got two messages stating that -"dear sir your second dose of covishield has been successfully given on date 17.08.2021". I have not visited any vaccination center yesterday. How come i got this message without being vaccinated.. Today i have visited Mendarda CHC today for second dose of vaccine and inquired for the same and you can see what kind of irresponsible reply i received from the concerned."

The same thing happened with Raju Kumar from Bihar. Kumar, who lives in Hilsa, got a call from the primary health center on September 15 and was told that he could take a second dose of the vaccine anytime this week. "On September 17, at 3.30 pm, Kumar received a notification stating that he had been vaccinated. However, he could not download the certificate," he said. After this, when Kumar called the center, he was told to remain calm and come to the center whenever he felt like it and take the vaccine, the report said.