Married doctor sexually assaulted two girls on pretext of marriage

A doctor's wife shared a photo of their wedding on social media. After seeing the photo both giriends of the doctor went straight to the police station and lodged an FIR against the doctor alleging sexual harassment.

Dr Kush Kumar of RIMS, the largest hospital in the state, has been charged with serious offenses. The victim girls say that the doctors lured us into marriage and kept in touch with us. One girl alleged that doctor have been in a relationship with me for the last 10 years. The doctor has been in a relationship with the other victim for the last 3 years. The victim girls had no idea that the doctor was already married.

The girl with whom dostor was in a relationship for 10 years did not even think that he was married. Recently, the doctor's wife became suspicious of her husband's movements. One day she saw a WhatsApp chat on her husband's mobile. The wife began spying for the doctor. At that time, she read the doctor's chat with his girlfriend.

The wife then shared a photo of her wedding with both girlfriends. The two girlfriends wre shocked to know the doctor was already married. The victim was outraged when the doctor with whom she was dreaming of getting marriage had broke her trust.

After the doctor's truth came out his both girlfriends reached the police station. Both the girls accused the doctor of sexually abusing them by proming them of marriage. The police alleged that the victim had a sexual relationship with the doctor by cheating on her complaint. It is also alleged that the doctors threatened to kill the girls. Police are currently investigating the whole matter.