Massive landslide halts traffic movement on National Highway 10 at West Bengal's Darjeeling

Traffic movement on National Highway 10 which connects West Bengal with Sikkim was disrupted after it was on Thursday hit by a massive landslide triggered by overnight rainfall.

The incident took place at SNT Dhara near Sevoke under the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

According to officials restoration work is underway on the highway.

Earlier this morning. another landslide incident was reported from the National Highway 31 (NH-31). Three people sustained serious injuries after big boulders fell on their vehicle. Another car passing through the spot also got affected.

These landslides have cut off all communication between the main route of Siliguri and Sikkim.

Cars have been blocked from entering this area since the early morning and district administration officials have begun clearing the roads using several excavators.

Surajit Mandal, the Sevoke Traffic Officer, Darjeeling police said: "The incident was reported last night at around 2 am. We are trying to clear the road with the help of excavators. But it will take several hours. There is no report of any casualties due to the landslide incident at SNT Dhara.

Milan Kumar Maity, a Sikkim-bound passenger stranded at SNT Dhara due to the landslide said that he was travelling to Singtam in Sikkim, but had to suspend his journey due to the landslide.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor