Massive sinkhole spotted in Hauz Khas in Delhi, traffic disrupted

A massive sink hole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday. The area was blocked and barricaded by the traffic department, said Delhi PWD Assistant engineer UB Singh.

It was brought to notice to authorities between 9:30 am to 10:00 am, said UB Singh.

"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," said UB Singh while talking to ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor